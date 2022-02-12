Five people have been arrested for possible involvement in two stabbing incidents in Dordrecht early Saturday morning. Five people were also injured, four of whom have been taken to the hospital, authorities said. Police have not ruled out more arrests, they said.

The incidents, which took place in the Dr. L. L. Zamenhoflaan and at Koningspleinhof areas, are related, police said. However, the motive for the stabbings is still unclear. Police have seized two firearms and two vehicles for investigation.

The violence began around 1 a.m. Saturday at Dr. L. L. Zamenhoflaan and moved shortly afterwards to Koningspleinhof, a police spokesperson said. Some of those involved allegedly behaved uncooperatively and were under the influence of substances.

The arrested individuals are from Alblasserdam, Dordrecht, Papendrecht and Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht. Two of the injured are also among those arrested.