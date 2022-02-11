The vast majority (85 percent) of parents are happy that the government relaxed coronavirus restrictions on schools. Half consider the current Covid-19 rules for education sufficient, while 36 percent would like them to be relaxed further, Ouders & Onderwijs reported after research among parents with primary- and secondary school-aged children. Eight in ten parents want schools to remain open from now on.

Children now only have to quarantine if they test positive for the coronavirus. They can still go to school if a member of their household tested positive, but they tested negative. 67 percent of parents are happy with this measure.

Parents are also less concerned about their kids getting the coronavirus at school. Just under half of parents are worried about this, compared to around 60 percent last year.

Over 60 percent of parents worry about the learning delays their children incurred during the coronavirus pandemic. A quarter is even very worried about this. 64 percent of children missed at least one lesson in the past month, either because their teacher was home sick or they had to quarantine.