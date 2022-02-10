The Overveen train station in Noord-Holland is the most valued train station in the Netherlands, NS and ProRail said after I&O Research surveyed almost 77,000 travelers on their favorite stations. They gave Overveen a score of 8.2. According to travelers, Rotterdam-Zuid is the worst station, with a score of 5.8.

According to NS, Overveen has a "monumental station building in a picturesque location deepened between the woods." It is "often used by hikers who walk through the dunes to the beach." The top three is completed by Direbergen-Zeist and Valkenburg stations, both of which got a score of 8.0.

Of the major stations, Rotterdam Central Station and Utrecht Central Station both made the top ten. Rotterdam Central finished in fourth place with a score of 8.0, and Utrecht Central in ninth with 7.9. Amsterdam Central Sation (7.5) and Den Haag Central Station (7.6) ended up lower on the list.

Overall, travelers gave the Netherlands' train stations an average score of 7.31 last year, compared to 7.26 in 2020 and 6.94 in 2016.

"Every year, we manage to take a step forward in the valuation of our stations," said Anneke de Vries of the NS Board of Directors. "A great compliment to all colleagues and entrepreneurs at the station with whom we work together to make the station a meaningful place."