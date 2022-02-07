NS is running fewer trains from Monday because it is struggling with staff shortages due to illness or because employees are in quarantine due to the coronavirus rules.

On routes that usually have six trains per hour, NS reduces the schedule to four. On routes with four trains per hour, that will be two. The scaling down will take place in steps. The transport company hopes to have all changes implemented by 21 February, from when 85 percent of all NS trains will run.

NS previously said that fewer trains would make it easier to handle employees calling in sick. "In this way, our timetable remains more predictable, and we hope that we will less often have to surprise travelers with sudden train cancellations. In addition, we think it is important that our sick colleagues have the chance to recover."

ProRail is also struggling with staff shortages at the traffic control post in Utrecht. As ar result, fewer trains will run on several routes on Monday from early morning until about 3:00 p.m.