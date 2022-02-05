A dry Saturday morning will make way for a soggy afternoon and a high chance of downpours on Sunday, according to the KNMI, the country's national meteorological institute. Daytime temperatures will remain at about 8 degrees Celsius on both days, with the weather expected to warm up a bit next week.

Saturday's low temperature was predicted to dip as low as 3 degrees, but the day will be mostly dry and sunny. The skies will become progressively gray with heavier clouds and rain into the afternoon and evening. The KNMI predicted a good chance of sunshine, but also a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

A moderate south-westerly wind, peaking at a sustained speed of 39 kilometers per hour is likely, with the strongest winds along the coast, north of the IJsselmeer, and possibly in the northern provinces.

Sunday will be marked by rain and wind. There is a 60 percent chance that the KNMI will issue a Code Yellow weather warning for strong wind, most notably by the coast and the southeast. Rain was considered to be a near certainty throughout the day, with up to 25 millimeters of precipitation expected. Winds out of the west could reach up to 50 kilometers per hour.

The turbulent weekend weather could make way for more periods of sun on a milder Monday, according to the institute. Temperatures should reach up to ten degrees on the dry day. By midweek, the thermometer was expected to peak at 13 degrees, with mostly dry weather likely until Thursday. From there, the KNMI said the following seven days should remain dry, and possibly sunny, with a 50 percent chance of light frost overnight.