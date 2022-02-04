Over 500 rescue workers are searching for a small plane that may have crashed in Iceland. The aircraft had the Icelandic pilot and three tourists on board. The tourists are from the Netherlands, Belgium, and the United States, RTL Nieuws reports.

The small plane took off from Reykjavik airport at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday for a two-hour sightseeing tour of the Golden Circle area of the country, which includes tourist destinations, like geysers, waterfalls, scenic valleys, and volcano craters. The Cessna C172 was last seen at about 11:45 a.m. west of Úlfljótsvatn lake, the Iceland Monitor reported based on an article in Morgunblaðið.

A distress signal was not sent. Officials believe the plane crashed over Thingvellir National Park, based on "mobile phone data," the chief of operations for the Icelandic Coast Guard told AP.

Thingvellir National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site about 50 kilometers east of Reykjavic which contains Iceland's second-largest lake. Divers, boats, and helicopters were deployed to search the site.