In light of the rising tensions on the border separating Ukraine and Russia, the Netherlands will increase its contribution to NATO this year. The Cabinet outlined its plan in a letter to the Tweede Kamer. Members of Parliament will debate the situation in Ukraine on Thursday.

The Netherlands will supply an extra frigate for the period from May to December, additional medical capacity on ships, and a diving team from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Service. "These units are available for deployment in case the North Atlantic Council decides to deploy," said Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Last month it was already announced that the Netherlands will station two F-35 fighter jets with about 90 support personnel in Bulgaria during the months of April and May. An amphibious transport ship and two land-based units will also be deployed. It was previously known that Zr.Ms Rotterdam, the amphibious transport ship, will lead a NATO fleet.

"These contributions are part of a balanced international package of preventive military and non-military measures aimed at de-escalating tensions at the border between Russia and Ukraine and strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence," the Cabinet said.