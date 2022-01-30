Police discovered drugs hidden among fruit in four supermarkets in Noord-Holland and Flevoland Saturday morning. The fruit all came from the same distribution center.

Workers from a supermarket in Noord-Holland first contacted police, saying they found suspicious packages among the fruit. Upon further police investigation, the packets proved to contain drugs.

Officers visited all other supermarkets to which the distribution center delivered and discovered similar packets in another store in Noord-Holland and two in Flevoland.

Officers said that all drugs had now been confiscated. Police did not specify the names of the supermarkets or among which type of fruit the drugs were found.