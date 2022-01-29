Public Prosecution Services reopened investigations into the death of former secret service agent Hans van de Ven who was found dead in his bathroom in Amstelveen in February 2021.

Originally Van de Ven was said to have died a natural death. An autopsy report from the AUMC stated that Van de Ven had most likely died of a heart attack. The case was reopened after an investigation by AD reporter Koen Voskuil raised questions.

Police found 69-year-old Van de Ven dead in his bathroom on February 5. A 63-year-old woman named Annique B., who was wanted for fraud, fled the apartment through the garden when police arrived. Officers took the woman into custody. She is now in jail on fraud charges.

A coroner stated that Van de Veen died on February 4, yet Voskuil believes that Van de Ven must have died earlier. Friends of Van de Ven said that they had not heard anything from the former secret service since January 29. Voskuil reported that in the agenda of B., that day was marked as "The black day of Hns."

Van de Ven was an electro technician who worked for the Military Secret and Safety Service as a chief signal analyst.