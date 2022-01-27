Over 30 organizations and individuals advocate for better legislation against sexual harassment in the workplace. They posted a petition online on Thursday. The petition was sparked by an episode of BOOS on sexually transgressive behavior behind the scenes of the talent show The Voice of Holland. According to the signatories, the Netherlands lacks a clear legal framework for dealing with sexual harassment. They would like to see the government change that.

According to the initiators, there is no mandatory standard in the workplace for the independence and expertise of confidential advisers. The handling of reports or complaints of sexual harassment at work is not laid down in legislation. The existing laws on preventing sexual misconduct also leave a lot to be desired. According to the petition, the Inspectorate for Social Affairs and Employment must monitor this better.

The signatories call on the government to comply with the United Nations Convention on the International Labor Organization (ILO), a convention to combat sexual violence and harassment in the workplace. The Netherlands signed this in 2019, but it has not yet been ratified by changes in the Working Conditions Act. "It's the government's move!" the petitioners said.

The petition has been signed by, among others, trade union FNV, the Dutch Women's Council, Women INC., and knowledge institute Atria.