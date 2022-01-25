The police, the Public Prosecution Service (OM), and enforcers are very concerned about growing dissatisfaction among the population. Continuing to enforce can "lead to a fundamental breach of trust between the police and large parts of the population," they said in advice to the Cabinet. The police also noted "a more structural and organized" evasion of the coronavirus measures. "Never before in this pandemic has such extent of social discontent been observed" than now.

The charged discussion about the coronavirus measures leads to significant contractions. "As ar result, the population seems to increasingly question the legitimacy of enforcing the remaining measures," the enforcers wrote to the Cabinet. The "deepening and broadening" of dissatisfaction in society is also expressed in "targeted use of force against the police, enforcement officers, aid workers, authorities, and government officials," noted the police, the OM, and the enforcers.

In addition, the police are already under pressure "to maintain public order, supervise demonstrations, end illegal parties, and prevent/combat disturbances." While many police officers are absent "due to actual illness, but also due to quarantine and isolation."

They also warn that the intended relaxation of the measures "within social sentiment" cannot be reversed "without consequences" if it turns out to be necessary. But the enforcers will be happy if rules are released. This will lead "to a more positive appreciation and perception in society," and there will be less resistance to the measures that remain in place. If the coronavirus access pass is used again more often, the police may have to help more often in "conflict situations" when these are checked.