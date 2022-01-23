The Volkswagen Golf was again the most stolen car in the Netherlands last year, with 328 of these cars stolen in the country, the National Vehicle Crime Information Center (LIV) reported. In total, 5,404 passenger cars were stolen in the Netherlands last year, 16 percent fewer than the year before - the most significant drop in five years, NOS reports.

Volkswagen Polos and Fiat 500s were also in demand, with 295 and 196 stolen respectively. The most popular category among thieves last year was the SUV. The Nissan Qashqai was particularly popular in this category, with 104 such vehicles stolen - 160 percent more than the year before.

The decrease in car thefts was most visible in the three largest cities. LIV attributes the decline partly to last year's curfew and the cold winter weather in February.

LIV manager Rudi Welling said the center is happy with the figures. "The intensive cooperation and the increase in the use of connectivity when recovering stolen vehicles also contribute to this, but the influence of the coronavirus pandemic is, of course, undeniable," he said.