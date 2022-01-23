There are more and more professions with job opportunities due to the enormous shortage in the labor market, according to the Randstad employment agency’s annual list of promising professions. This year, HR managers, IT specialists, landscapers, installation workers and technicians are high on the list. There is also a high demand for pedagogical employees, doctors of psychology, delivery staff and customer service employees.

Randstad expects that with the current shortage on the labor market, which is also due to strong economic growth and an aging population, more people will move on to other positions. The content of the work and remuneration are important motivations for changing jobs. According to Randstad, employers will “have to pull out all the stops” to find or retain staff. The development of the coronavirus pandemic also plays a part, according to the agency.

But developments in the fields of technology, climate and politics may also have a major impact on the job prospects, according to Randstad. In saying this, the employment agency refers to the agreements contained in the coalition agreement, but also to the growing importance of cybersecurity and the effort required for the energy transition.

According to Randstad, the most vacancies are structurally open in technology, IT, healthcare and education. Furthermore, the pandemic has created a high demand for specific personnel such as testers, customer service representatives and delivery drivers, although this could be temporary. It is also important to better match supply and demand, the agency recommended.