A fin whale that was found dead on the Texel beach in 2017 was the largest animal to ever wash ashore in the Netherlands.

Recent research showed that the fin whale was larger than initially believed, NH Nieuws reported. Taxidermist Chris Wale revealed that the whale had been 23 meters long. First reports believed that the female had been 18 meters long.

The carcass had already considerably composed by the time it reached the Dutch coast. The whale is believed to have died during a collision with a boat. During a second collision, she several vertebrae, making the whale appear smaller.

Walen believes that the whale lost eight vertebrae in the second collision. The taxidermist will reconstruct the missing vertebrae. Once he is finished reconstructing the entire skeleton, visitors can view it in the Zeeaquarium in Bergen.

The previous record-holder was a fin whale spanning a length of 22.4 meters which washed ashore in 1895 in Callantsoog.