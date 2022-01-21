Talpa employees placed a full-page advertisement in the AD to address John de Mol about his performance and statement in the BNNVARA program BOOS. They clearly disagree with their boss's statements to Tim Hofman during the conversation about abuses at The Voice of Holland. "Dear John, it's not the women. Regards, the women in your company."

According to the newspaper, the women sent a statement with the ad. It reads: "This is a statement by sad women who work at Talpa, who heard with increasing amazement and shame the response of John de Mol to Tim Hofman's questions. We think it is terrific that he sat down there but are also disappointed that he called on women to report to the right authorities."

According to them, this attitude says a lot about the culture change needed within the company, but also in the media world and society. "And certainly more large companies where men in power still make these kinds of misconceptions. Women's behavior is not the problem, nor is it the solution. This statement is, of course, for all victims of sexually transgressive behavior in the workplace (not just at Talpa), to encourage them."

In the conversation with Hofman, De Mol said that "there is every possibility to sound the alarm, but that all those counters and measures have apparently not had the desired effect." The Talpa boss also said that he was not aware "that so many stories about transgressive behavior have remained unknown at The Voice of Holland for so long."

De Mol: "Women apparently have some kind of shame, I don't know what it is, but I would like to delve into it." He said he hopes the events "set an example" and that if "it ever happens again," victims learned "to ring the bell immediately and report immediately."

The episode of Boos has been watched over 7 million times on YouTube in the half a day it's been online. The episode was by far the most-watched show ever in the Netherlands.

Jane Dekker, the chairman of the Mores hotline for sexual misconduct in the cultural and creative sector, called for an independent fund to financially support women who reported abuses at The Voice. RTL could play a role in this, Dekker said in the NPO program Met het oog op morgen.

"You can already see that Ali B, who has two accusations against him, comes with an expensive lawyer," said Dekker. "These young women cannot afford that. Something has to be done so that those ladies are also well presented and helped." RTL should not be involved in choosing their lawyers, said Dekker. "Set up an independent fund so that the ladies can choose for themselves. And also receive good advice and support about the right path to take. And help to process the traumatic experiences."

Mores seriously doubts whether contestants on The Voice knew that there was a confidential counselor they could turn to with complaints. "I don't believe that was guaranteed," said Dekker. She stressed that it is not the women's fault, as De Mol insinuated in the BOOS broadcast. "They come there full of expectation t to participate and don't even dare to complain if the heating is too high. You shouldn't blame those women. You should protect them."