The parents of a fetus found left in the bushes of Uithof Park in The Hague earlier this month have been identified, The Hague police said on Twitter. The mother is doing well under the circumstances, the police said.

A passerby found the fetus, which was not viable, on January 11. The police did a forensic investigation at the scene and called on witnesses to come forward in an attempt to identify the mother. They were worried about her well-being.

"After investigation, we found and spoke to the parents," the police said on Thursday. "Under the circumstances, the mother is doing well. No criminal offenses have been committed."