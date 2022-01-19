Thick fog is causing dangerous driving conditions in the center, south, and southeast of the Netherlands on Wednesday morning. Visibility may be reduced to less than 200 meters, meteorological institute KNMI said, issuing a code yellow weather warning.

The warning applies to Flevoland, Overijssel, Gelderland, Utrecht, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg. "Dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Adjust your speed and maintain a safe following distance," the KNMI warned. "Follow weather reports and warnings."

The fog should dissipate by mid-morning. The rest of the day will be largely cloudy, with rain expected in the northwest. Maximums will range between 4 degrees in the southeast and 7 degrees in the northwest, with a moderate southwesterly wind that may be strong along the coast.

Overnight will be a mix of clear sky and precipitation. Minimums will be around 4 degrees.

Thursday will see showers across the country, maybe turning into wet snow in the east. The sun may show its face when it's not raining. Maximums will be around 5 degrees with a moderate to strong northwesterly wind.

Friday will still see some showers, but the rest of the weekend will be largely dry. The days will be cloudy, with little chance of sunshine. Maximums will be around 7 or 8 degrees Celsius.