Nearly 4 out of 10 parents will definitely not let their children get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Another 13 percent will probably not allow it. 14 percent of parents still have doubts about it, I&O Research found in a survey of 2,230 Netherlands residents aged 18 and older commissioned by NOS.

Only 16 percent of parents said they'll definitely get their children vaccinated, and 19 percent they'll probably do it. Parents and caregivers of 5 to 11-year-olds can expect a letter from Tuesday with information about the Covid-19 injection for children under 12.

Of all Netherlands residents, 37 percent believe that children should also be vaccinated, compared to half last month.

A previous study showed that parents who refuse to get their children vaccinated often find them too vulnerable. They are concerned about possible side effects, especially in the long term. They also mention that children are at lower risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 than adults.

The researchers from I&O Research also noted that more than 6 out of 10 Netherlands residents want the coronavirus restrictions to be relaxed further. "Many Dutch people think that the economic (and mental health) damage is increasing too much and want, for example, the catering and cultural sectors to open as well," they conclude. Almost 1 in 5 thinks that all measures should be abandoned. The research also showed that 1 in 8 Netherlands residents support the demonstrations against the coronavirus measures.

I&O Research also stated that more Netherlands residents believe vaccination should remain a free choice. "Compulsion will not only barely boost the vaccination rate, but the Dutch are also not in favor of it," according to the researchers. Over 6 in 10 people believe that vaccination should remain a free choice. That is considerably more than a month earlier when less than 50 percent felt this way.

Many people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus but do not want a booster shot no longer believe that vaccination is the way out of the coronavirus crisis, according to the researchers. "They have mainly lost their faith in the 'promise' that we will get out of the coronavirus crisis with vaccinations (and now boosters)," the researchers noted. This involves 49 percent of respondents. In addition, 4 out of 10 think the vaccinations they have already are sufficient.