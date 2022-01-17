The third Monday in January, also known as Blue Monday, is considered the most depressing day, yet skies will remain largely clear on Monday. The weather will be mainly dry with mild temperatures and occasional sunshine during the day, Weeronline reported.

The gray and foggy weather of the recent period will disappear for a while. A moderate north wind ensures that the fog stays clear.

"The blue sky and sunlight can therefore improve our mod tomorrow. With maximum temperatures around nine degrees, gloves and hats are not necessary," the weather site said. The full moon will be visible in the evening, thanks to clear skies.

In recent years, the sun usually shone on the third Monday of January. The last time with rainy weather on Blue Monday was in 2018.

It remains to be seen whether there will still be a severe cold wave this winter, Weeronline said. "We have not yet had heavy snowfall and that does not seem possible for the time being," meteorologist Yannick Damen said. In the second half of January, the chance of mild weather is high."

For the rest of February, Weeronline does not currently expect cold winter weather with temperatures likely exceeding ten degrees Celsius.