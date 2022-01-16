Dirk and Dekmarkt recalled several beef products, some of which could be contaminated with salmonella, the Dutch Food Safety Authorities (NVWA) stated on Saturday.

DekaVers beef chipolata, beef bratwurst, minced beef, Mediterranean beef sausage, 1 de Beste beef sausage and 1 de Beste beef chipolata could be contaminated with salmonella. All products with an expiration date until January 20 were taken off supermarket shelves.

The NVWA strongly urged people not to consume these products. The products can be dangerous if not heated properly, especially for children, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system.

DekaVers roast meatballs with gravy and the Best roast meatballs from Dirk will also be removed. The gravy bags may have been mixed up with Oriental Vinaigrette bags, meaning the sauce may have been contaminated with soy and wheat. The products pose a health risk for people allergic to soy and wheat.