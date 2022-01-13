Fog is causing dangerous driving conditions in large parts of the Netherlands on Thursday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning saying that the fog may reduce visibility to less than 200 meters in many places.

The code yellow warning applies to all provinces except Limburg, Drenthe, Groningen, and the Wadden Islands. The KNMI expects the fog to dissipate by mid-morning, but the day will continue to be misty.

Thursday will be gray throughout the Netherlands, though the northwestern half of the country has a slight chance of seeing some sunshine. Maximums will range between 3 degrees Celsius in the southeast and 8 degrees in the northwest, with a light to moderate southwest to westerly wind.

Overnight will be foggy in the country's center and south, with clear spells in the northwest and north. Minimums will drop to around 3 degrees.

The fog will persist throughout Friday, especially in the country's southern half. The country's northern half will have clouds mixed with occasional clear spells. Maximums will range between 3 degrees in the southeast and 7 degrees in the north.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of fog at night. There is little chance of rain.