The Outbreak Management Team (OMT), which advises the government on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, will meet again on Wednesday. The members will consider what measures are needed now that the number of positive tests has risen to a record high. The current rules are in effect until Friday. The Cabinet will probably hold another press conference on that day.

It will be the first time the OMT advises the new Cabinet. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has stayed on, but the most critical Ministers involved in the pandemic approach have been replaced. Ernst Kuipers is now the Minister of Public Health and no longer Hugo de Jonge. Kuipers was previously chairman of the Erasmus MC academic hospital in Rotterdam, chairman of the National Acute Care Network (LNAZ), and headed the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS). He was never on the OMT himself, but a few people he had close contact with were.

The OMT also had a meeting at the end of last week and released advice on Monday. The OMT recommended that people should wear medical face masks in more places. This should not only be done indoors, like in the office, in the catering industry, and at events, but also in crowded outside spaces, like demonstrations, markets, and busy shopping streets.