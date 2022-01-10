Road users throughout the Netherlands should take extra care on Monday morning due to icy roads causing dangerous driving conditions. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country except for the Wadden Islands. In Limburg, fog may also reduce visibility.

The iciness on the roads should melt away by mid-morning, the KNMI expects. "Adjust your driving behavior. Follow weather reports and warnings," the meteorological institute said.

Monday will be largely cloudy but with some room for sunshine. Maximums will climb to around 6 degrees. The country's southern parts will see persistent, low-hanging clouds and thermometers claiming no higher than 3 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday will start gray and foggy, but the weather will turn sunny during the morning. Maximums will climb to around 3 degrees. Cloud cover will increase from the northwest during the afternoon, and some rain may fall in the north and west in the afternoon and evening.

The rest of the week will be cloudy with occasional sunshine. There is little chance of rain. Maximums will be around the long-term average of 7 or 8 degrees.