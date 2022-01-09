12-year-old boy stabs peer at Amsterdam Noord station
On Saturday afternoon, a 12-year-old boy was stabbed at the Amsterdam Noord station. Police took the suspect, another 12-year-old boy, into custody.
The incident occurred after an argument broke out among the two boys shortly after 3:30 p.m., close to the bike storage at the metro stop.
The wounded boy was taken to hospital with a wound in his arm. His condition is not known, but police said the boy was conscious.
Police are still conducting investigations.
https://twitter.com/martindamen58/status/1479860546614833161
Bij een ruzie tussen twee tieners bij de fietsenstalling van metrostation Noord is een 12-jarige jongen gewond geraakt aan zijn arm. De verdachte (eveneens 12 jaar) is aangehouden. Onderzoek naar de toedracht loopt. pic.twitter.com/AN7YDLwi28— Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) January 8, 2022