On Saturday afternoon, a 12-year-old boy was stabbed at the Amsterdam Noord station. Police took the suspect, another 12-year-old boy, into custody.

The incident occurred after an argument broke out among the two boys shortly after 3:30 p.m., close to the bike storage at the metro stop.

The wounded boy was taken to hospital with a wound in his arm. His condition is not known, but police said the boy was conscious.

Police are still conducting investigations.





