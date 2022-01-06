A massive 62 percent of Netherlands residents favor implementing the stricter 2G coronavirus access pass policy so that lockdown can be lifted, Hart van Nederland found in surveying a representative group of over 2,500 people in its opinion panel. 34 percent are against the 2G policy.

When asked where the Cabinet should implement the 2G policy, 39 percent said everywhere, 31 percent said in the catering industry, and 30 percent said at events and transfer locations.

The 2G policy only grants access to specific locations to people who recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection and people who have been vaccinated and had their booster shots. Before lockdown, the Netherlands used the 3G policy, also allowing access to people who tested negative for Covid-19. The 2G policy already applies in Austria and Germany, among others. France and Italy will also implement the policy soon.

The respondents were divided on whether this access policy will convince vaccination doubters to get vaccinated. 50 percent consider it unlikely that anything can convince this group to get the shot. 41 percent think that the 2G policy will mean more people get vaccinated.