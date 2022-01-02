Police shut down an illegal party in Rijkswijk in Gelderland on Saturday afternoon. Many hundreds of people from the Netherlands and abroad arrived on Friday evening to celebrate the New Year.

At least three people were arrested and police confiscated sound equipment. Hundreds of officers and the riot squad arrived to end the party.

The party was in an old brick factory. Reports of the party first came in shortly after midnight. The police did not intervene during the night. According to a spokesperson, the terrain was difficult to access and extremely dark. The officers were also needed elsewhere.

Police ended the party without violence on Saturday afternoon. The partygoers left on their own accord.

Officers took three people into custody. One person was arrested for drinking and driving and the other two disobeyed police orders. In addition, according to the municipality, 12 vehicles with sound and light equipment were also seized.

Mayor of the municipality Buren Josan Meijers reacted on Saturday, saying: "This is an illegal party. Moreover, it is not appropriate in the coronavirus crisis. The measures apply to everyone!" The mayor promised to provide residents with more information on Sunday.

According to the municipality, several hundred people were at the party, many of whom were from abroad. Police are still investigating the organization of the party. "That is necessary to impose fines," Meijers said.