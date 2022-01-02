A man who spoke only French knocked on the door of an apartment on the Renbaan in Aerdt on Friday, claiming he had been kidnapped.

Zevenaar Police investigations revealed the man had been taken from France to the Netherlands, where he was held against his will.

Police are still looking for witnesses who saw the kidnapped man before he knocked on the apartment door. Officials described the man as 1.9 meters tall, average build, dark skin color with an unkempt beard and black hair. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants and a hat.