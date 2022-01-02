Several Dutch teachers from two ski schools in Kirchberg in Austria tested positive for the coronavirus. On Sunday, local media reported that 32 people from the ski school had tested positive so far and are under quarantine.

According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung, 20 of the positive cases stemmed from the Kirchberg Schischule, the village's oldest and largest ski school.

"We usually employ hundreds of ski teachers," owner Fredric Ancey said. "According to our lawyer, other teachers who tested negative can give private lessons, but we consciously chose not to just in case. In the end, it is about the image of an entire region," Ancey said.

On Friday, health authorities in Tirol had reported 19 positive coronavirus tests from the two ski schools. The majority of teachers come from abroad, particularly the Netherlands.

All teachers were said to have been in Austria since at least December 25. The health authorities issued a public warning because the teachers could not recall all restaurants they had visited. Some teachers who have not tested positive have also been quarantined.

All people who had gone to restaurants in Kirchberg since December 25 were asked to take a PCR test.