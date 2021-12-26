In the north of the Netherlands, people laced up their skates on Boxing day and headed out on the ice. After the south of the Netherlands saw a few flakes of snow on Christmas, the north was cold enough on Sunday to allow winter sport lovers to skate on ice.

The first marathon on natural ice in Noordlaren will kick off at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Dozens of people helped prepare the ice for the event on Sunday during the day. Due to coronavirus measures, the public is not allowed at the event.

Het 19e jaar in Noordlaren en iets ook nu weer, op 1 jaar na ALTIJD buiten schaatsen op natuurijs. De eerste 10km op maagdelijke ijsbaan zitten er al weer op. Heerlijk knetterend hard ijs. De -13 gevoelstemperatuur valt dik mee. Nu Kerstontbijt! pic.twitter.com/wEj18swhEb — Stichting Knarrenhof (@knarreprak) December 26, 2021

In Drenthe, Friesland and Groningen, the ice was three to five centimeters thick thanks to temperatures around minus seven degrees Celsius at night.

In Drenthe, volunteers worked until 3 a.m. on Sunday despite a temperature feel of minus 13 degrees to get the ice ready for the 9 a.m. opening time. There was space for up to 175 people at once on the rink. The rink closed has to close at 5 p.m. due to coroanvirus restrictions.

Tomorrow the ice will likely have melted again with temperatures up to ten degrees.