Activists from Vegan Strike Group placed the carcasses of dead piglets and rabbits in around 75 different locations, across the Netherlands, including in the Media Park in Hilversum and front of the town hall in Den Bosch. The group wanted to raise awareness about "the victims of the meat industry."

The activists added signs saying, "Died for your meal. Christmas without animal cruelty begins on your plate."

"You can think what you want about eating meat, but this is disrespectful towards the animals," one father who found the animals on the street while walking his dog said.

On social media, many people were angry as well at the movement. "If you love animals, then this is super disrespectful," a Facebook user wrote.

A police spokesperson said to NH Nieuws that the piglets had been stillborn. They said they are using camera images to track down the people responsible.

In 2019, Vegan Strike Group disrupted the Efteling horse show by letting a horse run through the event covered in a burning blanket. Four people were charged for the stunt.