The GGD reported a national outage of its coronavirus registration system, CoronIT, on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the GGD confirmed following reports in regional media outlets. The information systems issue means that people who visit a Covid-19 injection site and a coronavirus test center will have to wait in line for a longer period of time while the municipal health services can sort out their procedures. A similar issue in June caused the formation of long lines at GGD facilities in various parts of the country.

There is also a malfunction affecting the GGD call centers. People can still make appointments for tests and vaccinations online.

Vaccination and testing at the GGD locations will continue, and the data will be processed in the systems by means of an emergency procedure. In this scenario, workers sometimes have to log data by hand and the information needs to be manually inputted. People do not have to worry that their data will not be recorded, according to the spokesperson.

The cause of the malfunction is still being investigated. Every effort is a being taken to resolve the issues affecting CoronIT as quickly as possible, the GGD, said.