Nearly half of young people think that the coronavirus crisis mainly negatively affected their lives. A slightly smaller group of over four in ten sees both positive and negative consequences. A large majority missed doing fun things outside the home and meeting up with friends and family at home, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported.

The researchers submitted a questionnaire to over 8,000 young people aged 12 to 25 from early February to mid-April this year. At that time, there was a curfew, home visits were limited, and schools, sports clubs, and catering facilities were (partially) closed. But the first cautious relaxations were also being implemented. Secondary schools and secondary vocational schools, for example, were partially reopened.

Young adults aged 18 to 25 were more likely to feel that the pandemic negatively impacted their lives. This was the experience of 53 percent of this group, compared to 38 percent of 12 to 18-year-olds.

The over 18s were also most outspoken when asked about activities they missed. They were more likely than secondary school pupils to say they longed for what things used to be like, whether it was sports, their job, or going to events like festivals.

Over a quarter of young people in education missed going to class or the lecture hall. This feeling was strongest among students at universities and colleges.

The young people also felt more stress during the pandemic. Almost half of the young people in education said they had more stress about their studies due to the corona crisis. For 17 percent, the stress actually decreased.