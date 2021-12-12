Breda Mayor Pual Depla said the ten entrepreneurs taking part in the so-called "weed experiment" should all enter the market simultaneously. If some of them are forced to wait they should be financially compensated, according to the mayor.

In a trial run, experts are testing a new law that would allow entrepreneurs to produce cannabis legally. While the sale of small amounts of cannabis is tolerated in the Netherlands, the production of cannabis is forbidden, leading coffee shop owners to get their products from sometimes questionable sources. The goal of the experiment is to reduce illegal cannabis trafficking.

Ten municipalities, including Breda, are now taking part in the experiment set to last four years. Seven producers out of ten are already determined, yet three remain undecided.

Depla said it is essential that all producers enter the market simultaneously. "Suppose one or two of the producers put all their on the market. It can never be as wide as the demand will be. As far as I am concerned, all producers must offer simultaneously," Depla said. Entering the market at the same time would ensure the success of the experiment, according to Depla.

The sale of the legally produced weed will begin in the second half of 2022, according to Minister of Justice Ferd Grapperhaus in a letter to the Tweede Kamer.