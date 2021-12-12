Several police officers gathered at the Media Park in Hilversum to prevent riots from breaking out, the Gooi en Verstreek police departement tweeted on Sunday.

Demonstrations occur regularly in Media Park, but there were indications that there could be an unannounced violent protest on Sunday afternoon. The entrance to the Media Park on the Familie de Mollaan was closed off.

Security was also enhanced at the prime minister's official residence, the Catshuis. The Prime Minister is gathering there on Sunday to discuss the coronavirus policy with members of the Outbreak Management Team and the Cabinet.

On social media, there have been several calls to create disturbances. "The police is prepared for this. There are multiple possible scenarios," a police spokesperson told NOS.