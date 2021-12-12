The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) wants the Cabinet to maintain the current evening lockdown past December 18, according to RTL Nieuws. On Sunday, members of the Cabinet will speak with OMT members to discuss the coronavirus policy at the official residence of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Catshuis.

The team of medical experts is in favor of keeping restrictions in place until the effect of the Omicron variant becomes clear.



Minister of Culture Ingrid van Engelshoven said on Friday, "there is no room for much relief." Health Minister Hugo de Jonge agreed that the pressure on the healthcare system is still high.

Since November 28, non-essential stores have had to close their doors at 5 p.m. and essential stores were allowed to stay open until 8 p.m. The OMT said stricter measures are not on the agenda for the time being.

The Cabinet will also debate changing the maximum number of guests allowed at home per day for Christmas.

On Tuesday, there will be a press conference to discuss coronavirus measures.