The financial investigation service of the Tax Authorities (FIOD) arrested a man on Friday for selling so-called "Covid kits" that buyers could use to self-infect with the coronavirus.

The man sold the kits on jaikwilcorona.nl. The service provider has since taken down the website.

The suspect claimed that everything needed to get infected with the coronavirus was included in the kit. The goal of the kit was to test positive for the coronavirus and then receive a recovery certificate from the GGD.

With a recovery certificate, people would still get a QR code if the government introduced a 2G policy that would only allow people vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 to enter many public spaces.

"Investigations will show how many kits the man sold and how it works," a FIOD spokesperson said. The suspect has since been released.