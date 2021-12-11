The Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Limburg will prosecute an officer on suspicion of leaking information to suspects in a major drug investigation. The main suspect in the investigation was said to have fled after a tip from the officer shortly before a police raid. An OM spokesperson confirmed the prosecution to 1Limburg on Saturday. "The consequence was that certain suspects fled abroad," the spokesperson said.

According to 1Limburg, the suspect who received the tip is the owner of a car company in the Limburg village of Beek. He is believed to be head of an international organization involved in the cannabis trade. The man, Dejvi G., is also suspected of cocaine trafficking.

On October 22, 2020, police arrested several members of G.'s gang, but the main suspect could flee to his home country, Albania, before the police raid.

The officer who tipped him off is suspected of violating his official secret. The case against him is likely to be heard in mid-2022.