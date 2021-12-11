For 21 days, the moving average for positive daily coronavirus tests held above the 20,000 mark. That changed on Saturday, when the seven-day average fell three percent in a day to 19,371, according to raw data from the RIVM. The average has gone down 11 percent in a week.

A total of 17,828 people tested positive for the infection between Friday and Saturday morning. It was the second consecutive day the figure was below 18,000, and the fifth day straight it was below 20,000.

At the same time, the average number of people testing positive at the GGD rose to 24 percent, a new record. That figure was calculated for the seven-day period ending on December 9. The figure may not accurately reflect the current situation in the Netherlands as the population was encouraged to self-test at the sign of early symptoms. They are to call the GGD if a rapid test gives a positive result.

That could also explain why average testing fell during that period to 73,200 percent day. That was about a quarter lower compared to the previous week-long period.

The latest raw data showed 670 new infections in Amsterdam, 664 in Rotterdam, and 420 in The Hague. Figures in Amsterdam and Rotterdam were about average, while the total was 16 percent below average in The Hague.

The GGD also said that its websites for booking coronavirus tests and Covid-19 vaccinations were back online. Problems accessing the two sites started at about 11 a.m. The issues were resolved by 3:30 p.m. They were unrelated to the announcement that residents born as recently as 1954 could schedule their booster vaccine shots.

There were 2,764 residents of the Netherlands being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals on Saturday afternoon, down 1 percent in a day after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The total was about 4 percent higher compared to a week ago. A similar increase would put the total up to 2,864.

The current total includes 655 people in intensive care units, the same as on Friday. That includes 21 people being treated in Germany, up from 20. The other 2,109 people were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 39.

In the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 342 people with Covid-19, including 41 sent directly to intensive care. A total of 2,231 people were admitted each of the past seven days, down 5 percent from the previous week. That includes 292 sent to an ICU, down from 306.