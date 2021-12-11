The Public Prosecution Service is concerned about a business in Amstelveen run together by D66 council member Tawros Aslanjan and the son of Italian mafia boss Alduino G., the AD reported.

The two were said to be childhood friends and are stakeholders together in multiple companies. "The connection may be innocent, but it also could have been established with a purpose," Amsterdam-area police told the AD.

On November 26, police searched the apartment of G.'s son in Amstelveen. The apartment was worth over a million and is speculated to have been financed by his father.

Aslanjan was shocked at the accusations that there could be something more sinister behind their friendship and business plans. "I do not condone the actions of his father in any way, but I think his son should not be held responsible for them," Aslanjan said.

In February, G. was arrested in his luxury villa in Brazil for human and drug trafficking between the Netherlands, Brazil and Salento. Brazilian investigators said G., also known as Gandhi or the Dutchman, played a "fundamental role in promoting criminal activity."

Around the same time, police confiscated two firearms in G.'s apartment in Amsterdam.