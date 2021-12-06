Last year people were less satisfied with their living environment than the year before. The distance of facilities like primary schools, cafes, and sports fields increased on average, and people were less satisfied with their homes and neighborhood. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported this in the regional Broad Welfare Monitor 2021, which examined the quality of life in 2020.

Dissatisfaction with the housing situation has been increasing for several years, explained chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen of CBS. "That also has to do with the situation on the Dutch housing market." There is a severe housing shortage, and house prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

There was virtually no change in all other measured aspects compared to last year. This concerns, among other things, well-being, material prosperity, health, work, leisure, society, safety, and the environment.

The most significant differences in wealth are between the big cities and the countryside. People who live in the city are, on average, less healthy, earn less, and live in a less safe and clean living environment. In addition, the four major cities usually score low, even though the inhabitants are on average higher educated and the distance to facilities tend to be shorter. People in Zuidoost-Brabant and Noord-Brabant experience higher prosperity than in other municipalities.

Municipalities in Noordoost-Groningen like Veendam, Midden-Groningen, and Oldambt score low. People who live there have a relatively lower income and poorer health. There is also relatively high unemployment and a great distance to facilities. Regional prosperity is highest in Castricum in Noord-Holland, Voorschoten and Teylingen in Zuid-Holland, and Vught in Noord-Brabant.

According to Van Mulligen, the influence of the coronavirus pandemic is not yet immediately apparent. "Incomes and purchasing power advanced strongly in 2020, while the economy contracted." Wages rose mainly due to previous collective labor agreements that took effect in 2020. Relatively few people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus support measures. "The question is what it will look like for 2021. Inflation is rising, which is not a good sign for purchasing power," said Van Mulligen.

In May, CBS already published the national welfare monitor, which the statistics office produces for the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality. This study is the regional breakdown thereof.