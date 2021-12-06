Since the start of the booster campaign, the GGD has canceled an average of 150 appointments every day after an age check showed that the person was not yet eligible for a booster. A spokesperson for GGD GHOR Nederland, the branch organization for the health services, said this on Sunday. This concerns people who do not fall into the correct age category. They got a call or a text message informing them that their appointment is canceled. The vaccination locations themselves are also checking more strictly for line-jumpers.

On Sunday, the ANP saw how someone who was not yet due for a booster based on his year of birth effortlessly managed to get one after putting a fake birth year in the digital appointment application. Another who showed his data as proof got one two weeks ago. The GGD did not cancel the appointments, and the GGD workers at the injection site did not check to make sure it was these persons' turn.

Anyone who makes an appointment without it being their turn will not receive a vaccine, emphasizes the GGD GHOR. "We have instructed all vaccination locations to monitor this more closely," said the spokeswoman. An age check is carried out there based on the identity document. "It is extremely indecent to think that you have to take precedence at the expense of others. And commit fraud when filing in the data," she adds.