The song Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen is this year at number one in the Top 2000. That was announced on Friday afternoon in the broadcast of NPO Radio 2. The song A Whiter Shade of Pale by Procol Harum is number three. It had been one of the favorite records of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries who was fatally shot this year in Amsterdam. The song was played at his funeral and almost all radio stations played the song on the day of his funeral.

Bohemian Rhapsody topped the list for the 18th time. Danny Vera's Roller Coaster was last year's leader. The song had to settle for second place this year.

Also in this year's top are Goldern Earring's Radar Loe and Metallica's Nothing Else Matters. Golden Earring announced their retirement this year due to George Kooyman's illness. They have never been in the top 10 of the top 2,000.

Listeners could vote for their favorite records until 4 p.m. Friday. The full list will be revealed on December 16 and can traditionally be heard in its entirety on NPO Radio 2 between Christmas and New Year's.