Around three people joined a protest against the coronavirus measures organized by Samen voor Nederland on Saturday in Utrecht. Demonstrators departed from Transwijk Park around 1 p.m for a five-kilometer walk through the city past Rivierenwijk, Vondellan, Balijelaan and Europalaan. The municipality forbade the protesters to march through the center.

FvD MP Pepijn van Houwelingen, among others, held speeches in the beginning of the protest.

The protest ended around 3 p.m. without any incidents.

Around 2,700 fewer people than organizers anticipated showed up.

Protesters carried yellow umbrellas, red and white balloons and Dutch ballons. A yellow van with a funeral wreath leads the march. The wreath will ultimately be laid in front of the Australian embassy protesting the Australian coronavirus measures.

Thousands have taken part in "freedom" rallies in Melbourne, Syndey, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide against a bill that would expand the government's powers to implement public health measures.