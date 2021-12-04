Police in Venlo closed off De Parade on Saturday morning after a dead man was discovered on the shopping street. The body was lying in front of a tattoo parlor. Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect who was in the apartment above the shop. The identity of the dead man is unknown.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were unable to resuscitate the man. She said the man was found under suspicious circumstances. Police have launched an investigation.

Authorities were unable to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Witnesses said the man fell from the second-floor window. The window was open and traces of blood were found on a window one floor below, according to the spokesperson. She could not say whether the man fell out of the window or was pushed.

The spokesperson did not know whether the victim or suspect lived in the apartment in question. She said investigators are looking at images of a camera on the corner of the intersection of De Parade and Grote Kerkstraat intersection. A witness has also given a statement.