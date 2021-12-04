The gay rights organization, COC, called on the Tweede Kamer to manifest the rights of LGBTQ+ people in the constitution. Next Thursday, the Tweede Kamer will discuss a bill by D66, GreonLinks and PvdA that would accomplish this.

"We could not wish for a nicer birthday present," COC chair Astrid Oosenburg said. COC Netherlands is turning 75 this month.

"Anchoring LGBTQ+ rights in the constitution guarantees that we will still be able to enjoy our hard-won rights in 50 or 100 years. That we can still marry, raise children and be protected against discrimination, even if the political or social wind would unexpectedly turn against the rainbow community," Oosenburg said.

The bill aims to add 'sexual orientation' to Article 1 of the constitution as a prohibited ground for discrimination, in addition to the existing grounds of religion, belief, political opinion, race and gender.

The Tweede Kamer is considering the proposal for the second time. In the Netherlands, a constitutional amendment has to be adopted twice by the Eerste and Tweede Kamer to become valid. The Tweede Kamer adopted the proposal for the first time in June last year and the Eerste Kamer this February.