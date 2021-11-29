A consortium led by research institute TNO has started experimenting with wilt flexible solar energy systems on water. The system consists of flexible floats with flexible solar panels mounted on them. Over the past two days, the project was installed in the Green Economy Westvoorne Field Lab in the Oostvoornse Meer, near the Maasvlakte. The pilot will run until the summer of 2022.

The consortium developed the flexible material. Due to this application, the floats and panels bend with the waves. They offer less resistance, so the floats and anchorage can be made lighter and therefore cheaper than with rigid floats.

The researchers will examine, among other things, the energy yield of the solar panels, the behavior of the floats during high waves and strong winds, the growth of organic material, and economic feasibility.

After completing this project, the next step is to build and install a system in the North Sea. The consortium aims to build a commercial system around 2024 that can be constructed and connected to one of the new wind farms in the North Sea.