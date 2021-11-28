The airline trade association, BARIN, emphasized that the companies ensure “strict compliance” with coronavirus measures. The organization believes that the current test and quarantine system “works sufficiently,” BARIN chair Marnix Fruitema said in response to the high coronavirus infection numbers of passengers returning from South Africa.

On Friday, 61 out of more than 600 passengers arriving in the Netherlands from South Africa tested positive for the coronavirus. The RIVM said they believe it is highly likely that some infected contracted the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Fruitema emphasized that it “is still too early to draw conclusions.” The BARIN said he does not consider an additional self-test in the aircraft before landing in Schiphol necessary. “I think going into quarantine is better than having people do a self-test on board,” Fruitema said.

According to him, the GGD must also ensure that the ten-day quarantine in the event of a positive test or five days in the event of a negative test are observed.

Fruitema called the current no-fly zone between the Netherlands and South Africa “misleading.” “It’s an entry ban with exceptions,” he said. Dutch and EU citizens are allowed to travel between the Netherlands and South Africa under strict conditions.