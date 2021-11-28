British investigators discovered Dutchman Mohamed Mussa had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, the Evening Standard reported. Rowers found the body of the 27-year-old on October 19 in the Thames near Hammersmith Bridge.

The ultimate cause of death still needs to be established. An autopsy report showed Mussa had also suffered several injuries to the chest.

Mussa's partner had reported him missing two days earlier. He was last seen walking alone in Putney around 5:30 a.m. on October 17. He had left the Le Fez club around 4 a.m.

Senior coroner Chinyere Inyama said there had been a confrontation between Mussa and a group of men. He also reported unusual transactions on Mussa's bank account.

Mussa had been living in the Wandsworth in southwest London.

The investigations into his death are still ongoing.