Dozens of parents were angry at a group of people who held a seance at the children's cemetery Rusthof in Leusden. The 42 parents filed a complaint against the group who held the meeting in September and the director of the cemetery for allowing it to go through.

The parents' lawyer Jan Visscher said that the revelation had a significant impact on the parents. "They sleep extremely badly," Visscher said. The relatives of the deceased children said the municipality did not answer all their questions at a meethig that was held after the discovery.

The seance was only revealed after a father stumbled upon a camera left near his child's grave. The camera material showed a group of adults attempting to make contact with the dead near his child's grave.

Upon inquiry by Leusden mayor Gerolf Bouwmeester, it was shown that the cemetery's director had given the group permission to investigate the energy of dead people outside of the cemetery's opening hours. The group had preferred to hold the seance when there were not any other people present.

Two of the parents have started summary proceedings against the municipality of Amersfoort to release the name of the group that held the seance.