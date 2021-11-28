All 130 visitors of the El Matador club in The Hague were fined 95 euros after police discovered the club was still open at 10 p.m. on Saturday evening, Omroep West reported.

Several officers responded to reports that in a club on the Hobbemastraat, guests were still present two hours after it was supposed to close. Officers checked the IDs of all guests present.

By 11 p.m., police had sent all guests home. They will have to pay a fine, as will the owner of the club.

Saturday was the last day catering establishments could stay open until 8 p.m. Since Sunday, catering establishments have to close at 5 p.m.